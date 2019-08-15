Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped By $10.25 Million Its Colgate (CL) Position; Vera Bradley (VRA) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 63 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 61 sold and reduced their stakes in Vera Bradley Inc. The funds in our database now have: 22.43 million shares, down from 23.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Vera Bradley Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 51 Increased: 37 New Position: 26.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Colgate (CL) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd acquired 150,731 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.09 million shares with $74.44 million value, up from 935,293 last quarter. Colgate now has $60.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.14 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $74.25’s average target is 5.29% above currents $70.52 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6800 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, February 22.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Nat Grid Adr stake by 65,000 shares to 417,031 valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 8,750 shares and now owns 442,456 shares. Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 4,600 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs holds 0.37% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 87,228 shares. Moreover, Manikay Ptnrs Ltd Co has 5.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 600,000 shares. Hartford Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartline Investment invested in 0.07% or 4,034 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% or 10,580 shares. Essex reported 0.27% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 324,112 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 142,629 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp stated it has 20,941 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.78% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Westwood Hldg Grp invested in 0.9% or 1.26 million shares. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,298 shares.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Vera Bradley, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VRA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vera Bradley Partners With Blessings in a Backpack – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vera Bradley Announces Fresh Air Fund Donation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vera Bradley Completes Acquisition of Majority Ownership of Pura Vida – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VRA’s profit will be $9.24 million for 10.03 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Vera Bradley, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -485.71% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 223,455 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells womenÂ’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $370.54 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 19.17 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.