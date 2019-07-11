Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Abb LTD Adr (ABB) Position By $5.06 Million; Dana Investment Advisors Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake By $11.77 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Abb Ltd Adr (ABB) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd acquired 281,263 shares as Abb Ltd Adr (ABB)’s stock declined 2.28%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 2.37M shares with $44.66 million value, up from 2.09 million last quarter. Abb Ltd Adr now has $38.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 2.09M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ABB CHAIRMAN SAYS WITH ITS SOLID FOUNDATION AND FOCUSED AND STRENGTHENED PORTFOLIO, ABB IS WELLPOSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN THE COMING YEAR – AGM SPEECH; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS WON AN ORDER TO DELIVER A COMPREHENSIVE PROCESS AND POWER SOLUTION THAT WILL DOUBLE CAPACITY OF KAZ MINERALS’ SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING PLANT IN AKTOGAY, KAZAKHSTAN

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 44.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 301,843 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 984,994 shares with $39.38M value, up from 683,151 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $198.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19.12 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 2,886 shares to 352,945 valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) stake by 814,793 shares and now owns 1.43 million shares. Honda Motor Adr (NYSE:HMC) was reduced too.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 28,195 shares to 371,677 valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 26,057 shares and now owns 2,974 shares. Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) was reduced too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was made by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.