Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake; Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Exelon (EXC) Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.34 million shares with $117.23M value, down from 2.53M last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $45.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 5.70M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 21,870 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 144,113 shares with $8.97M value, down from 165,983 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $138.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.98M for 13.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.13’s average target is 8.79% above currents $47.92 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Tuesday, August 27 to “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 92,326 shares to 3.49 million valued at $38.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amn Healthcare (NYSE:AHS) stake by 16,238 shares and now owns 68,909 shares. Colgate (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.33B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.