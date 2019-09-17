Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) Cut by $1.07 Million; Headinvest Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 24,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.98 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 210,847 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares to 179,124 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.77% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.31% or 710,310 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 58,174 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Todd Asset Lc has 147,527 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 44,000 were reported by Bright Rock Cap Lc. Hbk Invests Lp holds 500,137 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 9.14 million shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 116 shares or 0% of the stock. Meritage Limited Partnership holds 1.25M shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. 152,959 are owned by Birch Hill Advsr. L S Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lvw Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 2,383 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation New York holds 0.05% or 4,377 shares.

