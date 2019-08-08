Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Stake in Honda Motor Adr (HMC) Has Lowered by $810,000; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Allen Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 22,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.51. About 4.24 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Honda Motor Adr (HMC) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.14M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Honda Motor Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 268,934 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 06/04/2018 – Motor racing-F1 outlines a future of cost caps and simpler engines; 07/05/2018 – Express India: Honda bike plant shut for `safety reasons’, police file mishap case; 03/04/2018 – HONDA SAYS JAN-MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES -2.3 PCT Y/Y, VS +16.6 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 09/03/2018 – Honda takes business jet to India; 21/05/2018 – HONDA CARS INDIA TO INTRODUCE 3 NEW MODELS THIS FISCAL: HYODA; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Honda Tsushin Kogyo 6826.T -2017/18 group results; 10/05/2018 – HONDA SAYS APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -8.8PCT Y/Y, VS -13 PCT IN MARCH; 13/03/2018 – Senate Panel Scrutinizing Air-Bag Recall to Question NHTSA Official, Automotive Execs; 15/03/2018 – Soccer-Japan recall Honda for World Cup tune-ups, Okazaki omitted

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,160 shares to 100,606 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 158,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,539 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon & holds 0.36% or 7,045 shares in its portfolio. Spc invested in 0.19% or 5,662 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,135 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.19% or 188,266 shares. 50,000 are held by Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,658 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Comml Bank has invested 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 53,381 shares. Graham Cap Mngmt LP holds 1.36% or 160,000 shares in its portfolio. Valinor Management Limited Partnership reported 367,600 shares stake. Amarillo Bancshares invested in 4,413 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 563,222 shares in its portfolio. 7,370 were accumulated by Fiera. Kingdon Mgmt Lc invested 1.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of stock. 6,331 shares valued at $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Salesforce (CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau (DATA) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Profit pressure at Honda – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Morning: Weekend Massacres, Iran Strikes Again, US Blames China, Gold & Bitcoin Pop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honda: 3.5%+ Yield Will Attract Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Automobile ETFs That Could Rev Up – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus (NYSE:ACC) by 17,582 shares to 86,526 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).