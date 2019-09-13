Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Stake in Dollar General (DG) Has Lowered by $621,000 as Stock Price Rose; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $405,000 as Share Value Rose

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 53.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,290 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 1.57 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 283,221 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28 million, down from 287,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.1. About 1.57 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 180,049 shares. Motco owns 318 shares. Financial Service Corporation owns 4,927 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 562,574 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 38,773 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 81,616 shares. Andra Ap reported 139,600 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 19,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Llc invested 0.96% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 200 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 1.27M shares. 11.22M were reported by State Street. 47 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Associates. Glenmede Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.60M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.54 million for 15.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omnicom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omnicom Is Undervalued And Offers An Opportunity For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whitnell & has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 253,667 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 547,322 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19.87M shares. 213,326 were reported by 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Lc. Riverhead Limited Liability Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fund Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 87,954 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 2.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2,611 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset L P. Prudential Pcl has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24,088 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.17% or 490,995 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,187 shares. Blb&B Advisors Llc invested in 0.53% or 34,169 shares. 103,928 were reported by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bsch Adr (NYSE:SAN) by 1.99M shares to 11.44 million shares, valued at $52.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 12,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).