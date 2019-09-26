Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Stake in Comtech (CMTL) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Stake in Unifi (UFI)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Comtech (CMTL) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 31,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The institutional investor held 151,994 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 183,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Comtech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 17.27% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 792,420 shares traded or 479.06% up from the average. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects; 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys 1.2% Position in Comtech Telecom; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 05/03/2018 – Comtech Awarded Three Yr $123.6M Contract From U.S. Army; 14/05/2018 – Ovum Identifies Comtech as Strong Challenger to Industry Leading Mapping and Navigation Providers

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 95,185 shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 14.73 million shares or 0.19% less from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 25,600 shares in its portfolio. 116 were accumulated by Cornerstone. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 5,938 shares stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 967 shares. American Intl Group accumulated 10,827 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,858 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability owns 22,518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 569,252 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 27,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Limited Co holds 0.04% or 65,570 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 22,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 2,511 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 77 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. Bishop Robert J bought 41,700 shares worth $849,012. Shares for $69,205 were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Tuesday, September 3.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $51.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24M shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CMTL shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 1,532 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc reported 467,728 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.40M shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 308,202 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 108,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,478 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 39,740 shares. Cna Corp holds 0.45% or 77,219 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 13,346 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc holds 0% or 16,815 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 7,972 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 35,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelec (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,072 shares to 43,514 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).