Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Stake in Aar (AIR) Has Increased by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose; Autonomy Capital LP Has Upped Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Position by $500,000

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.70M market cap company. The stock increased 15.25% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 80,176 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Aar (AIR) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 43,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The institutional investor held 134,439 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 91,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 75,045 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited owns 78,564 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Lc reported 257,884 shares. Prescott Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 63,270 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,523 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,377 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 12,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 8,139 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,592 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). 74,404 were reported by Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 340,261 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 11,750 shares. 3,044 are held by Pnc Finance Ser Gp Incorporated.