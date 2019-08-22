Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Position in Colgate (CL) by $10.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Lumina Fund Management Position in Illumina (ILMN) Increased by $465,000 as Shares Declined

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $287.81. About 149,282 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 150,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, up from 935,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 401,366 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0.18% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 2,413 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 1,650 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New York-based Opus Point Prtn Management Lc has invested 1.97% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 28,227 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 999 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,790 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 53,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 8,530 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,406 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 300 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 974 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Pacific Biosciences Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina down 4% premarket after JPM19 presentation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 266,223 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $59.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 279,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,919 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).