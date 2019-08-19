Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Its Stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) by $533,541 as Stock Rose; Community Bank Decreased Its Position in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by $441,048

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94 million, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.78M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 17,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.89 million, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 3.63 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares to 352,945 shares, valued at $36.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 189,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.83M shares, and cut its stake in Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,624 shares to 80,766 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Stifel Corporation has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Pension Service reported 909,693 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 6,972 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 15,303 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Llc invested in 2.44% or 75,304 shares. Creative Planning owns 184,088 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 25,348 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc has invested 2.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). James Investment Research reported 44,331 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% or 97,419 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Estabrook Cap Management reported 0% stake. Hallmark Mgmt has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).