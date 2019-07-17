Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Greif A (GEF) Position by $817,294; Valuation Declined; Sterneck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $595,539 as Market Value Rose

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 3.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Greif A (GEF) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 19,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 95,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Greif A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 47,105 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 35.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. $490,650 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares were bought by WATSON PETER G. Hilsheimer Lawrence A. had bought 3,668 shares worth $123,876 on Friday, July 5. On Tuesday, July 2 the insider Emkes Mark A bought $38,968.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares to 352,945 shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 725,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.46M shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Adr (NYSE:TEF).