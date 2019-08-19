Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Bsch Adr (SAN) Position; CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (CGMLF) Shorts Up By 250%

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Bsch Adr (SAN) stake by 31.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd acquired 2.24M shares as Bsch Adr (SAN)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 9.45 million shares with $43.73 million value, up from 7.21 million last quarter. Bsch Adr now has $64.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 8.91M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 30/05/2018 – Santander CEO Alvarez Says Italy Won’t Bring Down the Euro; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Maintains Unchanged The Aaa.Mx Rating For Banco Santander México’s Reopening Of Certificados Bursátiles; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND FOR 2018 OF 23 EURO CENTS: BOTIN; 22/05/2018 – MAHESH ADITYA NAMED CHIEF RISK OFFICER OF SANTANDER HOLDINGS US; 04/05/2018 – SANTANDER’S END-2018 BRL FORECAST UNCHANGED AT 3.5/USD; 12/04/2018 – Ripple has struck partnerships with multiple banks and other financial institutions, including Santander; 23/03/2018 – CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS AIMS TO MOVE TOWARDS FULL-CASH DIVIDEND IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC – BOARDS AGREE ON MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF BANCO POPULAR, S.A.U. BY BANCO SANTANDER; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Pimco Joins Investors Seeking Santander Data on Banco Popular

CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGMLF) had an increase of 250% in short interest. CGMLF’s SI was 3,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 1,000 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 0 days are for CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGMLF)’s short sellers to cover CGMLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1328 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM) stake by 189,895 shares to 4.83M valued at $198.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vishay (NYSE:VSH) stake by 34,944 shares and now owns 186,372 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Chalice Gold Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $31.50 million. The firm holds an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Warrego copper-gold mine located in the Tennant Creek mineral field of the Northern Territory. It currently has negative earnings. It also has a 22.95% interest in a diamond exploration project.

