Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Position in Ritchie Bros (RBA) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Value Declined, Torray Cut Its Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 396,424 shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman

Torray Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 16,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 63,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $403.23. About 303,541 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Limited owns 65,980 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.02% or 874 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.86% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 53,200 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 348,900 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc reported 21,839 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. London Comm Of Virginia has invested 0.75% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 374 were reported by Fort L P. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 1,240 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 10,386 were accumulated by Mackenzie Finance Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 707 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And invested 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Zeke Capital Advisors Lc owns 1,290 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 100 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares to 332,044 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million worth of stock or 3,615 shares. 50,000 shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L, worth $18.72 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.49 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

