Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Maintains Position in Honda Motor Adr (HMC); Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honda Motor Adr (HMC) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.75M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Honda Motor Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 355,071 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONDA SIEL POWER PRODUCTS LTD HOND.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 139.2 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 119 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – Mint: Honda not to roll out new variant of Jazz in India; 02/04/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Will Receive the 2018 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Foundation Award for Excellence; 27/04/2018 – HONDA MOTOR 7267.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) PRETAX PROFIT 1.11 TRLN YEN (+10.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 920.00 BLN YEN (-17.5 %); 08/03/2018 – Twin Cities Auto Show Headlines Red Letter Week for Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers; 12/03/2018 – Inhabitat: Honda’s tiny urban EV could be available to order next year; 27/05/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Unveils The HondaJet Elite; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Honda Tsushin Kogyo 6826.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 24/05/2018 – PIMCO HIRES GRAHAM HONDA AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF TALENT ACQUISITION; 16/05/2018 – Honda Awarded For Advanced High-Strength Steel Innovation At 17th Annual Great Designs In Steel Seminar

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 74.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,699 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $351,000, down from 10,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 1.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 12,063 shares to 757,249 shares, valued at $58.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,621 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,328 shares to 28,439 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

