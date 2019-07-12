Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) Stake; Friess Associates Has Boosted By $1.82 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 189,895 shares as Taiwansmc Adr (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 4.83 million shares with $198.01M value, down from 5.02M last quarter. Taiwansmc Adr now has $206.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

Friess Associates Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 34,267 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 299,267 shares with $16.16 million value, up from 265,000 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $245.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Friess Associates Llc decreased Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. stake by 106,415 shares to 37,233 valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Lovesac Co. stake by 28,652 shares and now owns 63,394 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Communications owns 176,715 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 96,298 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 1.35% or 466,000 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 7,051 shares. Research & Mgmt Company accumulated 0.11% or 7,231 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 86,013 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc reported 29,965 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 1.15% or 4.71M shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.28% or 944,126 shares. Cleararc Incorporated reported 106,815 shares stake. Stanley holds 0.96% or 73,154 shares. Cls Lc reported 2,744 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 586,166 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc has 14,584 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.