Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $21.68 Million as Market Value Rose; Bank Of Hawaii Lifted Its Position in Realty Income (O) as Share Price Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 110,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 305,284 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.42 million, down from 415,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 20,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 119,112 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $238.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honda Motor Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsr Llc holds 3.81% or 107,300 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.86% or 30,797 shares. Texas-based Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 10,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 43,376 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 125,360 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 12,401 shares. 18,960 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 4.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roffman Miller Associates Pa has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill & Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 6,632 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Notis stated it has 3.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 65,579 shares to 456,024 shares, valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (BSV) by 10,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,039 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

