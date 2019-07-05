Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Its Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) Position; Power REIT (PW)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 189,895 shares as Taiwansmc Adr (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 4.83 million shares with $198.01M value, down from 5.02 million last quarter. Taiwansmc Adr now has $211.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Power REIT (PW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 3 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 4 decreased and sold stakes in Power REIT. The investment managers in our database now possess: 199,251 shares, down from 203,999 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Power REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.15B for 24.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Douglasdynamics (NYSE:PLOW) stake by 9,040 shares to 89,090 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 92,326 shares and now owns 3.49 million shares. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

It closed at $5.9 lastly. It is down 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

Power REIT is an independent equity infrastructure real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.03 million. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 20.27 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and invests in embedded real-estate in transportation and energy infrastructure.

