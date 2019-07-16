Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Its Ritchie Bros (RBA) Position; Last Week Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Coverage

Among 24 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Broadcom had 46 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Susquehanna. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Monday, June 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, March 15. Mizuho maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Friday, March 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $305 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $275 target in Friday, March 15 report. See Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $365.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $260.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $360.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Charter Equity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Ritchie Bros (RBA) stake by 36.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as Ritchie Bros (RBA)’s stock declined 8.70%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.43M shares with $64.66 million value, down from 2.24M last quarter. Ritchie Bros now has $3.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 396,424 shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has declined 0.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.58% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD

The stock increased 1.03% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $288.34. About 2.80M shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 24.35% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM DISAGREES QCOM BID RAISES NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom will not walk away from a deal and still feels confident it can get CFIUS approval; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 13/03/2018 – Corporate America braced for Broadcom blowback; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). 766 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 183 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). Cibc World Markets accumulated 96,013 shares.

More notable recent Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SYMC,AVGO,ZM,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Making Sense of Broadcom’s (AVGO) Rumored Deal For Symantec – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.78 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 38.49 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased American Campus (NYSE:ACC) stake by 17,582 shares to 86,526 valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 793,230 shares and now owns 12.51 million shares. Dr Reddys Adr (NYSE:RDY) was raised too.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Australian banks begin lowering mortgage stress test rates – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.