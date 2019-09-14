Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Its Bio (TECH) Stake by $2.39 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding Held by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 11,621 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 23,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 235,427 shares traded or 44.31% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.06 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Baystate Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 42,036 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability accumulated 472,320 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.06% or 4,725 shares. American Capital has 0.94% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 44,752 shares. Jackson Square Prtn stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Contravisory Invest Management stated it has 871 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Veritable LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 80,346 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 718,442 shares stake.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 49,649 shares to 206,568 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmadr (TKPYY) by 397,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,530 activity. On Monday, September 9 Kummeth Charles R. bought $37,000 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 200 shares.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.72 million for 56.45 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 311,203 shares to 632 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,853 shares, and cut its stake in Central Fed Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 165,401 shares stake. 146,489 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 43,706 shares. Bluemar Management has invested 1.5% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Harvey Capital Mngmt holds 0.16% or 7,250 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 129,100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 19,806 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Thompson Investment holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 88,423 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 73,839 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 60,813 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Royal London Asset Management invested in 73,921 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 0.03% or 10,681 shares.