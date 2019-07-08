Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Holder Capital World Investors Cut Stake by $50.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 70,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 753,652 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.89 million, down from 823,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 5.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.49 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.03M, down from 9.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 219,212 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 121,956 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $244.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corporation Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc Cl A Ltd Vtg (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Mgmt Lc reported 2,725 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 773 shares. Eminence Cap Lp reported 2.43% stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.38 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 10,458 shares. Spirit Of America New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 7,700 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 157,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Financial Bank stated it has 11,558 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Com Bank & Trust invested in 5,615 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 56,030 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.1% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 29,800 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 29,681 shares. Blackrock reported 20.32 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 13,276 are owned by Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.43 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks owns 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.11M shares. Miles Capital has 15,674 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Dana Advsr stated it has 419,343 shares. New York-based General American Invsts Inc has invested 4.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 0.31% stake. Pzena Management Ltd Co owns 318,873 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Guild Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 11,680 shares. Monetta Fin Services holds 4.67% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 193,673 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.79M shares. Mraz Amerine Inc owns 57,319 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management reported 3,770 shares. Windham Cap Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) invested in 643 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.