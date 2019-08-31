Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $1.36 Million; Stock Price Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $729,168 as Share Value Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 21,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 144,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 165,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar (NYSE:AIR) by 43,425 shares to 134,439 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 769,312 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). At Comml Bank reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hennessy Advisors reported 30,000 shares. Washington-based Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 92,223 were accumulated by Burney Co. Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc owns 104,680 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.1% or 587,441 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd owns 14,407 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 40,817 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 5.21 million shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 24,179 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 203,626 shares. Cumberland Advsr Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 6,843 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 163,105 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Naples Global Advsr Llc accumulated 17,071 shares. 324,009 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 165,530 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 54,908 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,880 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co accumulated 1.08M shares. Frontier Mgmt holds 0.8% or 193,940 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.4% stake. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,500 shares. First Corp In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Advisory Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,031 shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.