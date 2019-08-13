Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lifted Alibaba Adr (BABA) Holding; Shorts at TEMPLE HOTELS COMMON SHARES (TMPHF) Lowered By 55.56%

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Alibaba Adr (BABA) stake by 86987.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd acquired 1.28M shares as Alibaba Adr (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.29 million shares with $234.52M value, up from 1,476 last quarter. Alibaba Adr now has $414.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

TEMPLE HOTELS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMPHF) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. TMPHF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Temple Hotels Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMPHF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Buying More Morguard: Undervalued On Every Front – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Clarke Inc. – Canada’s Activist Value Investor – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 02, 2015 is yet another important article.

Temple Hotels Inc., formerly known as Temple Real Estate Investment Trust, is a real estate investment firm specializing in direct and indirect acquisition of hotel properties and assets, investments in hotel real estate in primary and secondary markets, as well as refinancing of under-leveraged properties in markets across Canada and United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm targets a capitalization rate for hotel acquisitions between 9 percent and 12 percent. It currently has negative earnings.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Ishs Msci Em (EEM) stake by 13,706 shares to 13,363 valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graco (NYSE:GGG) stake by 34,529 shares and now owns 34,857 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.