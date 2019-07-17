Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lifted Aar (AIR) Position; Rayonier Has 0.67 Sentiment

Rayonier Inc (RYN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 86 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 128 sold and reduced stakes in Rayonier Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 104.74 million shares, down from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rayonier Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 91 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 356,989 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M

Third Avenue Management Llc holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. for 2.10 million shares. Central Securities Corp owns 700,000 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. has 2.69% invested in the company for 318,237 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Co Inc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,055 shares.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 61.50 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Rayonier Inc. engages in the sale and development of real estate and timberland management, as well as in the production and sale of cellulose fibers in the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Timber, Real Estate, Performance Fibers, and Wood Products. It has a 44.06 P/E ratio. Timber segment owns, leases, or manages timberlands and sells standing timber at auction to third parties, as well as sells delivered logs.

