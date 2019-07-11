Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in Alibaba Adr (BABA); Kingfisher Capital Increases Position in Dominion Resources (D)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Adr (BABA) by 86987.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52M, up from 1,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $166.36. About 12.01 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 1.72 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70,189 shares to 753,652 shares, valued at $88.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 266,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA).

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

