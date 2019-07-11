Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Infosys Adr (INFY) by $923,260; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Adr (INFY) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 92,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 12.22M shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 5.14M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Partners Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 16,641 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0% or 18,481 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.54% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. C Group A S holds 761,329 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 437,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 259,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 131,825 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 233,415 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 80,136 shares. Dupont accumulated 35,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% or 2,051 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 12,250 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. North Star Mngmt reported 1,430 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $20.32 million activity. Another trade for 1.04 million shares valued at $18.49M was made by Kennedy Joseph T on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Ketchum Steven B sold 37,530 shares worth $644,373.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 279,377 shares to 156,919 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,465 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay (NYSE:VSH).