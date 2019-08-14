Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Procter&Gamble (PG) as Stock Rose; As Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Shares Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Its Holding by $1.94 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 120,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 174,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 511,934 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 08/05/2018 – Alkermes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Big $ALKS spike dwindles to an 8% gain– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Alkermes Rtgs Unaffected By FDA Letter; 29/04/2018 – #3- WTF of the month In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Change to Alkermes Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; 07/03/2018 – Alkermes Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Seven Times Average; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – NOW EXPECTS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 VIVITROL Net Sales of $300M-$330M

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (PG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 352,945 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, down from 355,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter&Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18M shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar (NYSE:AIR) by 43,425 shares to 134,439 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 262.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 383.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 130,000 shares to 451,131 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.