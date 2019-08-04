Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed Position in Wells Fargo (WFC) by $12.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Its Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $2.76 Million as Share Value Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.58% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 1.46M shares traded or 113.15% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 266,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.75M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares to 33,237 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 7,276 shares to 31,831 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar (NYSE:AIR).