Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lowered Telefonica Adr (TEF) Position by $4.61 Million; Market Value Declined; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Stake in Idex (IEX) by $531,822 as Stock Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $169.01. About 367,189 shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Telefonica Adr (TEF) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 576,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Telefonica Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 1.36M shares traded. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has declined 18.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TEF News: 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 12/04/2018 – SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS – MEMBERS TO SHARE CYBER RISK INTELLIGENCE & SECURITY CAPABILITIES TO PROTECT ENTERPRISES FROM EVOLVING CYBER THREATS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 20/03/2018 – Telefonica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND NAMES ABASOLO CHAIRPERSON SPVY BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Telefonica Is Said to Plan Up to $1 Billion Argentine-Unit IPO; 13/03/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: Telefonica BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 13/03/2018 – PRICED: TELEFONICA EUROPE EU1B PERPNC8.5 HYBRID 3.875%; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACTS FROM NEW IFRS IN 2018, REVENUE DOWN 0.1% , OIBDA DOWN 0.5%

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 62,844 shares to 209,476 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 55,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.36 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.