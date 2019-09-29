Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lowered Stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) as Share Price Rose; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Increased Its Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 312,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.57M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Fin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.39 million shares to 13.90 million shares, valued at $279.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 528,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hightower Advisors Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 41,729 shares. 10,135 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc invested 0.15% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc invested in 0.05% or 4,177 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.15% or 9,293 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Verus Fincl Inc invested in 4,307 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,176 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 139,619 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,023 shares.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.