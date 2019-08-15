Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lowered Maximus (MMS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Has Upped by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.11M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Maximus (MMS) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 17,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 873,465 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.00 million, down from 891,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Maximus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 340,893 shares traded or 21.90% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 444,693 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 116,978 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Fort LP accumulated 33,378 shares or 0.48% of the stock. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 70,143 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 140,865 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 75,479 shares stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested in 56,282 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp accumulated 81,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 222,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited owns 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 73,581 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

