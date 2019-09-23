Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lowered Holding in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) as Shares Declined; Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding by $599,430 as Stock Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 393,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.93 million, down from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Taiwansmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 2.20 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 553,049 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.44M, up from 546,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 118,190 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14,695 shares to 1,902 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,343 shares, and cut its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 10,876 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has 0.15% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 524,513 shares. Mrj Cap holds 63,941 shares. Orrstown Incorporated accumulated 195 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.05% or 249,026 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.04% or 1.19 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 1.33 million are owned by Epoch Prns. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 380,908 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.53% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 24,032 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 769,244 shares. Caxton Lp owns 19,343 shares. D E Shaw Com, New York-based fund reported 108,512 shares. Moreover, Mai Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

