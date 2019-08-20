Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $310,000; Vantage Investment Partners Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $25.00 Million; Share Price Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 213,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 831,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.09 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 11.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 769,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 765,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.09. About 5.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 725,349 shares to 19.46M shares, valued at $171.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay (NYSE:VSH) by 34,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,372 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.