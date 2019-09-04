Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Position in Embraer Adr (ERJ) by $15.07 Million as Stock Value Rose; Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position by $332,994; Stock Price Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 381,853 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Embraer Adr (ERJ) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 793,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 12.51 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.90 million, up from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Embraer Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 25,565 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 03/04/2018 – EMBRAER: U.S. JUDGE ACCEPTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION; 23/04/2018 – S&P: EMBRAER ‘BBB’ RATING AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 17/04/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION PANEL SAYS BRAZIL’S CHALLENGE TO CANADA’S BOMBARDIER SUBSIDIES IS WITHIN ITS JURISDICTION, DISMISSING CANADA’S BID TO STOP THE LITIGATION – PRELIMINARY RULING; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares to 30,505 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp..

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $51.34M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 33,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 852,752 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 15,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 38,347 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Pcl stated it has 68,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 241,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 168,219 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 112,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Counselors Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,550 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors accumulated 15,320 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 100,839 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 24 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 20 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6,566 shares to 60,998 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum by 69,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA).

