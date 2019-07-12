Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Its Douglasdynamics (PLOW) Holding by $343,520 as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Douglasdynamics (PLOW) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,090 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Douglasdynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 26,038 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.27. About 492,111 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 712,100 shares to 404,490 shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) by 290,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,620 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares to 352,945 shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum by 69,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,480 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Adr (NYSE:HMC).

