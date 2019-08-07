Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Colgate (CL) Stake By $10.25 Million; Concord Efs (CE)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Concord Efs Inc (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 181 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 204 reduced and sold their equity positions in Concord Efs Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Concord Efs Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Colgate (CL) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd acquired 150,731 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.09M shares with $74.44 million value, up from 935,293 last quarter. Colgate now has $59.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 4.21 million shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78 million for 10.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

The stock increased 1.40% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 994,501 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 2.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,133 shares. Phocas Fincl owns 9,930 shares. 644,866 are owned by Pictet Asset Limited. Pacific Global reported 13,868 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Lynch And Assocs In accumulated 28,930 shares. Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 7,641 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Comm Limited accumulated 6,900 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 77,769 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. 759,367 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Tompkins Finance Corp has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 4,645 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 536,971 shares.