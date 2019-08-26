Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by $36.67 Million as Market Value Rose; Abrams Bison Investments Boosted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $19.76 Million; Stock Value Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 73,607 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Global Markets Chief Garth Ritchie Is Made Sole Head of Investment Bank; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 422,291 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif A (NYSE:GEF) by 19,934 shares to 115,537 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) by 793,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

