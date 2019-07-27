Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased New York Com Bk (NYCB) Holding By $1.65 Million; Iron Mountain Has 1.42 Sentiment

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 206 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 145 sold and reduced equity positions in Iron Mountain Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 244.33 million shares, down from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Iron Mountain Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 117 Increased: 135 New Position: 71.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased New York Com Bk (NYCB) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 150,034 shares as New York Com Bk (NYCB)’s stock declined 11.53%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 6.54 million shares with $75.65M value, down from 6.69 million last quarter. New York Com Bk now has $5.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 3.36M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 24.78 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Schooner Capital Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated for 2.96 million shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 108,330 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 214,869 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 389,063 shares.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.62 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 92,326 shares to 3.49 million valued at $38.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 793,230 shares and now owns 12.51 million shares. Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 166,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Ltd has 0.14% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 500 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co has 795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 10,446 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 412,497 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 21,332 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 11,128 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 753,461 shares. 43.03 million are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability. Allstate has 106,339 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 116,774 shares.