Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Innospec (IOSP) as Stock Price Rose; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Holding In Danaher (DHR) Was Has Boosted

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 42,702 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 33,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 36,009 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Innospec (IOSP) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 6,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 60,998 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 67,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Innospec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 2,324 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,165 are held by Colony Group Ltd Com. Argent Tru Com holds 27,579 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 852,337 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hartline Invest Corporation has 0.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,420 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Co accumulated 22,210 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). National Investment Services Wi invested in 3.49% or 24,130 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors holds 69,517 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. American Int Gru holds 280,792 shares. Essex Services stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1.87 million are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.07M shares. 24,815 were reported by Whitnell &. Fund Management Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Williams Jones & Associates has 1.47% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 502,082 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 45,818 shares to 138,848 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,394 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglasdynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 9,040 shares to 89,090 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Adr (NYSE:ERJ) by 793,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Innospec (IOSP) Stock is a Solid Choice Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Appoints Claudia Poccia as Non-Employee Director – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.