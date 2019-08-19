Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $2.09 Million as Shares Declined; Quantbot Technologies LP Holding in Evercore (EVR) Has Lowered by $1.44 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 442,456 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.17 million, down from 451,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $206.52. About 88,706 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 15,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 19,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 37,381 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 16,190 shares to 21,791 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc/The (NASDAQ:MIK) by 175,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Limited Com reported 826,043 shares stake. Assetmark Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Clean Yield Grp reported 35 shares stake. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 14,600 shares. Millennium Ltd Co owns 816,141 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Pier Cap Limited Liability Com holds 1.28% or 90,837 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.16% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 10,488 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Agf Invests stated it has 100,201 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 829,500 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 9,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 144 shares in its portfolio.