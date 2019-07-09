Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Honda Motor Adr (HMC) by $810,000; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Holding by $3.37 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,507 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 24,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $304.41. About 868,638 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Honda Motor Adr (HMC) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.14 million, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Honda Motor Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 192,433 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 21/03/2018 – Motorsport: Dovizioso in talks with Honda and Suzuki; 08/03/2018 – Twin Cities Auto Show Headlines Red Letter Week for Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers; 06/04/2018 – Motor racing-F1 outlines a future of cost caps and simpler engines; 23/05/2018 – HONDA TO JOINTLY DEVELOP EV BATTERIES W/ CHINA’S CATL: NIKKEI; 30/04/2018 – AutoCar India: EXCLUSIVE! Honda readying two new SUVs for India; 29/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Exclusive: Jnaneswar Sen resigns from Honda Cars India: Major management changes underway; 28/03/2018 – HONDA TO CUT ACCORD PRODUCTION IN U.S., NIKKEI REPORTS; 27/04/2018 – Dark clouds gather over Honda’s two main markets — the U.S. and China; 04/04/2018 – Mint: Honda not to roll out new variant of Jazz in India; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95M. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.86 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As owns 52,437 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability owns 7,275 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Mairs And Power reported 2,075 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Republic Invest Management Inc reported 368,723 shares. 34,725 are owned by Cullinan Assocs. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 4,825 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Foundry Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,019 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel invested in 24,875 shares or 6.55% of the stock. 378,471 were accumulated by Family Capital Tru. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Viking Global Invsts LP invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bender Robert And Associates owns 23,075 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 27,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

