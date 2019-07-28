Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Innospec (IOSP) Position By $544,978; Precision Drilling (PDS) Had 2 Bulls

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Innospec (IOSP) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 6,566 shares as Innospec (IOSP)’s stock rose 11.87%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 60,998 shares with $5.08M value, down from 67,564 last quarter. Innospec now has $2.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 67,466 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

Among 3 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Precision Drilling had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. See Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) latest ratings:

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Tivity Health stake by 94,009 shares to 198,436 valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) stake by 7,276 shares and now owns 31,831 shares. Abb Ltd Adr (NYSE:ABB) was raised too.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.41 million for 20.95 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $472.69 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.