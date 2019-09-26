Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Decreased Holding in Itauunibanadr P (ITUB) as Share Price Rose; W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Holding Held by Corbyn Investment Management Inc

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 448,437 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Itauunibanadr P (ITUB) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 189,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 19.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.49 million, down from 19.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Itauunibanadr P for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 12.14 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12,467 shares to 302,181 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 25,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,319 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Itau Unibanco Holding goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.