Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut By $1.26 Million Its Maximus (MMS) Stake; Solar Senior Capital LTD Has 0.88 Sentiment

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Maximus (MMS) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 17,954 shares as Maximus (MMS)’s stock rose 1.26%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 873,465 shares with $62.00 million value, down from 891,419 last quarter. Maximus now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 286,327 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language

Solar Senior Capital LTD (SUNS) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 16 cut down and sold positions in Solar Senior Capital LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Solar Senior Capital LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SUNS’s profit will be $5.27 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. for 495,609 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owns 277,503 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 15,925 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 238,739 shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 20,608 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) has declined 1.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CHURCHILL PHARMACEUTICALS, ELIGIBLE TO GET UPFRONT AND SALES-LINKED MILESTONE PAYMENT AND ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM CO; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pharma Announces USFDA Approval of YONSA® (abiraterone acetate) To Treat Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer In Combination With Methylprednisolone; 16/04/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – FY NET PROFIT 61.7 MLN PESOS VS 47.5 MLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital 4Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.35; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – U.S.FDA APPROVAL OF YONSA; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – APPROVED COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AMONG CO, SUN PHARMA (NETHERLANDS) B.V., SUN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS USA; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for April 2018

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $258.77 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Vedanta Adr stake by 362,766 shares to 2.76 million valued at $29.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 92,326 shares and now owns 3.49 million shares. Tivity Health was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity. The insider LEDERER PAUL R sold $470,290.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.29 million for 19.90 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.