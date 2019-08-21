Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Boosted Visa (V) Position; Iowa State Bank Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $436,020; Stock Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 5,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 486,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.02M, up from 481,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 3.79M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6,566 shares to 60,998 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 34,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,857 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

