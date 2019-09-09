Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Its Ritchie Bros (RBA) Position; THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (TLTFF) Shorts Up By 3.39%

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TLTFF) had an increase of 3.39% in short interest. TLTFF’s SI was 835,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.39% from 807,600 shares previously. With 257,200 avg volume, 3 days are for THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TLTFF)’s short sellers to cover TLTFF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.88% or $0.0097 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1747. About 174,957 shares traded. Theralase Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLTFF) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Ritchie Bros (RBA) stake by 36.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as Ritchie Bros (RBA)’s stock rose 4.40%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 1.43M shares with $64.66M value, down from 2.24M last quarter. Ritchie Bros now has $4.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 171,418 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.83 million for 46.20 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -5.31% below currents $38.81 stock price. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had 3 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 11,080 shares to 49,464 valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 92,326 shares and now owns 3.49M shares. Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.