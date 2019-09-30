Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Its Comtech (CMTL) Stake by $872,452; Stock Price Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Perrigo Company (PRGO) Position by $658,000

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Perrigo Company (PRGO) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Perrigo Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 182,710 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo: Promius Pharma LLC Initiated Patent Litigation; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC PROAIR; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LAUNCHES A GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE® CREAM (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM, USP, 0.01%); 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Comtech (CMTL) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 31,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The institutional investor held 151,994 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 183,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Comtech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 58,135 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $72.0 MLN TO $76.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Receives Satellite Communications Contract from U.S. Army; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 14/05/2018 – Ovum Identifies Comtech as Strong Challenger to Industry Leading Mapping and Navigation Providers; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CMTL 2Q EPS 7.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23

