Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake By $2.09 Million; COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD (CGNSF) Shorts Decreased By 95.37%

COGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES LTD (OTCMKTS:CGNSF) had a decrease of 95.37% in short interest. CGNSF’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95.37% from 10,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 13.10% or $0.0195 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1295. About 39,501 shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGNSF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 8,750 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 442,456 shares with $106.17M value, down from 451,206 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 521,386 shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND

Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. operates as a technology company. The company has market cap of $5.82 million. It develops integrated cognitive assessment, a cognitive testing platform, which includes visual stimulus based diagnostic test and artificial intelligence tools to support the early detection and monitoring of cognitive impairment in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and dementia. It currently has negative earnings.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 8,835 shares to 1.59M valued at $85.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd Adr (NYSE:ABB) stake by 281,263 shares and now owns 2.37M shares. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 21.21% above currents $206.25 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.