Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Its Position in Dr Reddys Adr (RDY) by $1.41 Million; Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Adr (RDY) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 38,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 570,996 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.40 million, down from 609,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dr Reddys Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 156,948 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 251% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,212 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.85. About 3.68M shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 3,198 shares to 21,710 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (NYSE:HEP) by 16,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,938 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

