Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Holding in Colgate (CL) as Stock Rose; Semtech (SMTC) Shareholder American International Group Has Lifted Position by $5.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 26,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.91M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 464,037 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 247.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 121,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 171,101 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 49,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 73,791 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NON-GAAP NET SALES WERE $151.9 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.70 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 49,649 shares to 206,568 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 112,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 26,865 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.28% or 307,662 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 44,600 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 330 are held by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Hm Payson & has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 17,965 were reported by Smith Moore And. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 587,608 shares. 32,166 are held by Buckingham Cap Mgmt. Community National Bank Na invested in 20,772 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Legacy Partners, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 47,496 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi stated it has 3,600 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 38,332 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc invested in 20,017 shares.

