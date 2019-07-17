Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Graco (GGG) Stake; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Graco (GGG) stake by 49.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 34,529 shares as Graco (GGG)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 34,857 shares with $1.73M value, down from 69,386 last quarter. Graco now has $8.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 517,258 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 400,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 4.60M shares with $183.91 million value, up from 4.20 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $204.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 17.47M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 2.01M shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.09% or 202,193 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 58,900 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Bridges Mngmt accumulated 28,720 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 150 are owned by Pathstone Family Office. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 25,598 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 9,475 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 634,494 shares. Nuance Lc reported 172,289 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 786,400 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 201 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc invested in 42,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 150,731 shares to 1.09M valued at $74.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF) stake by 17,211 shares and now owns 2.35 million shares. Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. $210,081 worth of stock was sold by White Timothy R on Friday, February 8. Shares for $109,076 were sold by Wordell Angela F.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Graco Announces Complete Line of SaniForce 2.0 Equipment – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.25M for 24.08 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 503,316 shares or 5.73% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 2.94 million shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 517,897 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel has 47,096 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ssi Mgmt reported 8,004 shares. 1St Source National Bank invested in 24,234 shares. Ci Incorporated invested in 0.99% or 4.42M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 8.14M shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 14,160 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 8,558 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn holds 251,298 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta invested in 19,186 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,402 shares. Caprock Gp reported 25,998 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Natl Trust owns 24,917 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $49 target.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 1.10M shares to 1.90 million valued at $121.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.